Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We promised we would keep you updated on the condition of our friend, Mark Scirto.

Mark is doing very well following his stroke almost a month ago. He says he feels absolutely great.

He’s getting outside more and is more independent every time he gets out and moves around. He is still going to need more recovery time and therapy, but he wants you to know he is doing well and can’t wait to get back to work.

Again, he thanks everyone for the positive vibes, messages, and prayers.

If you would like to send him a message, we’ve set up a special email address. It’s getwellmark@kltv.com. We deliver these to Mark every week, and he assures us he reads every one of them with a great deal of enjoyment.

