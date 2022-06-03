Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Whitehouse

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A new drive-thru coffee shop called Scooter’s is coming to Whitehouse.

The owner, Kerri Hicken, said they plan for the business to open in early September.

The first Scooter’s Coffee was opened in 1998 in Nebraska. It is now a franchise and its website says “the name fit well with our mission to keep customers happy by helping them scoot in and scoot out quickly”.

Scooter’s Coffee can be found in a dozen different towns in Texas. Hicken said they plan to also open shops in Longview and Tyler.

The new coffee kiosk will be located at 200 E. Main St. in Whitehouse.

