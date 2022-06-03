Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

Latest News

A third of U.S. households grow their own food according to National Gardening Assn.
WEBXTRA: East Texans turn to gardening to offset rising cost of produce
A third of U.S. households grow their own food according to National Gardening Assn.
WEBXTRA: East Texans turn to gardening to offset rising cost of produce
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel