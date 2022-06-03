Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Texarkana

Cedric Alexander, 31(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. and found Aldridge lying between two cars in a Chili’s parking lot. He had been shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they never gave up on solving the case and eventually found evidence leading to the arrest of Cedric Alexander, 31, of Wall, Miss. for the murder. He is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $1 million.

32-year-old Calvin Gardner was also previously arrested on a murder warrant in this case and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

If you have any additional information on this incident, please call 903-798-3116 or 903-793-STOP.

