Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe

Latest News

Jim Sevey
City documents shed light on investigation into Nacogdoches police chief
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
An Anderson County Deputy has been injured in a shooting.
Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life
Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for...
‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now