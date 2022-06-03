Great Texas Balloon Race increasing opportunities to see special shape balloons

From Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - This year’s Great Texas Balloon Race will offer more opportunities to get close to our special shape balloons during static inflations around Longview.

The seven special shape balloons will inflate (weather permitting) on the mornings of June 17, 18, and 19 at different places in the city as our other pilots take to the skies for competition.

“We are looking forward to having the special shapes balloons return as a part of the Great Texas Balloon Race this year and are excited to offer more opportunities for balloon fans to see them around the city each morning,” Great Texas Balloon Race Chair Michelle Ford said.

The inflations are set to begin at 7 a.m. and last for about 45 minutes. Pilots and crew for the special shapes will be on location before the inflation to prepare.

On Friday, June 17, each special shape balloon will be stationed at a different place in Longview. On Saturday, four will be gathered at one spot with three others at separate locations and on Sunday all seven will be across from the Longview Exhibit Building.

Our seven special shape balloons this year are below and following is where to find them during this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race.

Special shape balloons:

“Billy the Kid” with pilot Steve Stokoe, sponsored by the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview

“Buzzy” with pilot Patrick Fogue, sponsored by Whataburger

“Mr. Winkle” with pilot Charles Edwards, sponsored by Books & Barrels

“Rocket the Flying Squirrel” with pilot Ricky Dillbeck, sponsored by Longview Eye Associates

“Sheriff Airmadillo” with pilot Tom Steinbock, sponsored by Tomberlain Insurance and Johnson & Pace

“Spyderpig” with pilot Josh Cato, sponsored by Christus Health

“Zorro the Raccoon” with pilot Mike Fielding, sponsored by the Crain Foundation

Friday, June 17

“Rocket the Flying Squirrel” will be at 102 Ruthlynn Drive, the vacant lot west of Longview Eye Associates.

“Spyderpig” will be at 327 E. Hawkins Pkwy., east of Northpark.

“Buzzy” will be at 4150 W. Loop 281, a vacant lot south of Whataburger on the NW Loop.

“Billy the Kid” will be at 1187 East Hawkins Parkway.

“Zorro the Raccoon” will be at 405 E. Whaley St., east of the TBT drive-thru.

“Sheriff Airmadillo” will be at 3140 Nealy Way, at “The Parc” at NE corner of U.S. 259 and Loop 281.

“Mr. Winkle” will be at The Green, 207 S. Spur 63.

Saturday, June 18

“Rocket” the Flying Squirrel, “Mr. Winkle,” “Billy the Kid” and “Sheriff Airmadillo” will be at the Longview Mall in the south parking lot.

“Spyderpig” will be at Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“Zorro” will be at Whataburger, 4150 West Loop 281.

“Buzzy” will be at “The Parc,” 3140 Nealy Way.

Sunday, June 19

• All shapes will be at 1120 Jaycee Drive (Field across from Fairgrounds) .

All ticketed events during this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race, including our balloon glows and concerts Friday and Saturday night, will be centered around the Longview Convention Complex at 1123 Jaycee Drive.

On Friday night, The Molly Ringwalds will headline with opener The Social Club. Cody Wayne will open on Saturday night for headliner Little Texas. The festival will, as always, also include food and commercial vendors, KidsLand, and skydivers, weather permitting. New this year, beer and wine will be available for purchase, and no outside alcohol or coolers are allowed. Tickets are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations.

For more information, visit gtbr.net or contact Media/Publicity Chair Scott Brunner at sbrunner@news-journal.com or (903) 720-8761.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.