Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler temperatures

Warm and partly sunny this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible later today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is off to a muggy but slightly cooler start in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will be possible in a few areas, so please be safe on the roads this morning. Afternoon highs will remain close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 80s with a fair mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the day. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening hours, and while coverage will likely not be widespread, be aware of the potential of some brief, heavy rainfall as you make your Friday evening plans. The weekend will trend a bit warmer but with similar scattered rain chances, mainly later in the day on Saturday and earlier on Sunday as a series of upper-level disturbances moves close to East Texas. Severe threats remain very low, but localized heavy rainfall will be possible at times if these isolated storms are able to form. The forecast trends dry and hot next week as high pressure builds back in over the area. Expect middle 90s Monday through Thursday with more sun than clouds each day. Late next week our next weak cold front will attempt to move into East Texas, although jury is still out on whether we will see some cooler northerly winds or if this front stalls along the Red River.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
TDCJ: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

Latest News

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, alongside eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners,...
Wood County judge returns from leadership training in D.C.
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
TDCJ: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout
The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are...
City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development
Lufkin artist Jim Leysath
Lufkin man highlights possibilities for artists with special needs