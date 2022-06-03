Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the day today. Expect a nice, comfortable afternoon and evening with light northeasterly winds and temperatures in the 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late afternoon and early evening, but any activity will be very hit or miss. Chances for rain drop off overnight, but slight chances continue into the weekend. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the 70s and even the upper 60s by sunrise. Saturday look partly cloudy with temperatures still in the 80s, then temperatures will warm into the lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Most of next week looks hot and humid with a slight chance for rain by the very end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.