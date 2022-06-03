Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims

Assistance needed to handle overwhelming number of funerals
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas funeral homes are helping lay the victims of last week’s Uvalde school shooting to rest.

The Beaty Funeral Home, which has locations in Winnsboro and Mineola, is one of the East Texas funeral homes assisting in Uvalde.

“I have one funeral coach and director there, who is actually my son,” said Paul Beaty, managing funeral director.

Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.

“We’ve had over 100 people call in,” he said.

Beaty added that the Croley Funeral Home, which has locations in Gilmer, Gladewater, and Hawkins, will also be sending assistance next week.

And while funeral directors have a job to do in times of tragedy, Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, said nothing could have ever prepared them for a tragedy like this.

“I think I said it to somebody that it’s nothing we want to get used to doing really well,” Lucas said.

Once all the victims are laid to rest and the funerals come to an end, Lucas said those making the funerals happen will take time to pause and reflect.

“We compartmentalize it as funeral professionals,” he said. “And there will be a time for healthy decompression down the road. That’s very important and we don’t need to forget that.”

