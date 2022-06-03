Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans turn to gardening to offset rising cost of produce

East Texas News at 6.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As fuel and food prices continue to rise, East Texans continue to look for alternatives to stretch their budgets.

And more people, some for the first time, are turning to growing their own vegetables at home to make ends meet.

When the planting season started, places like ‘Ace’ in Hawkins saw vegetable plants fly off the shelves,

“Tomatoes, we sold 2 truckloads of tomatoes. All different varieties. They’re the starter vegetable for the first timer,” says Hawkins Ace Hardware owner Paul Stevens.

Many East Texans seasonally plant gardens, but this year there are lots of new gardeners and for a very simple reason.

“Well we hadn’t had a garden in several years but in the current world we live in and administration and prices of everything going crazy, we decided it would be a good idea to have a garden,” says Upshur county gardener Dave Facer.

Alabama native Jerri Holcomb didn’t know much about gardening in Texas, and went online for help.

“YouTube is out there. And they give the greatest advice for a beginning gardener and you can get specific,” she says.

Tomatoes, squash, corn, okra, all that grows well in East Texas soils and are prominent in most gardens.

Many are expanding their home gardens and focusing more on standard crops that can not only be harvested for the table, but preserved for the future.

“Canning and freezing and drying. We’re trying a few rows of field corn that we are intending to dry and grind for corn meal,” Holcomb says.

“I don’t see any changes soon so, it’s scary,” Facer says about current food prices.

“Every little bit makes a difference especially on that grocery bill that is going higher and higher,” Jerri says.

Both Holcomb and Facer say they plan to plant fall gardens as well.

A third of U.S. households grow their own food according to National Gardening Assn.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

