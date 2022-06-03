Cherokee County authorities find fugitive hiding in closet after high-speed chase

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County law enforcement officers found the suspect in a high-speed chase that occurred in Jacksonville hiding in a closet after he bailed out of his vehicle and fled on foot Thursday.

Justin Odell Ray, 32, of Rusk, is still being held in the Cherokee County jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, assault, and a warrant for a parole violation.

Ray’s total bond amount has been set at $40,000. No bond amount was set for his parole violation charge.

According to a post on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, CCSO deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Rusk Street in Jacksonville on Thursday. However, the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then turned onto Zimmerman Street. When the vehicle was near the intersection of Zimmerman Street and South Bolton Street, the driver jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion, the Facebook post stated.

“CCSO Deputies immediately recognized the driver of the vehicle as Justin Odell Ray,” the Facebook post stated. “Justin Ray was wanted by Texas Pardon and Parole for a parole violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation, and evading.”

At the time, Ray was also wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor assault and was being investigated by the CCSO Special Investigations Unit for drug trafficking in the county, the Facebook post stated.

“With help and support from Jacksonville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Justin Ray was ultimately located and apprehended in a closet of a residence on Bonner Street that he unlawfully entered,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, the investigation is still ongoing, and more charges could be filed against Ray at a later date.

