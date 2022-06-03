Caldwell Zoo welcomes new baby colobus monkey

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo is welcoming a new baby monkey and its mother.

Oakleigh the black and white colobus and his mom, Adanna came from the Cincinnati Zoo and Oakleigh’s dad, Pamba, came from the Dallas Zoo. This is Adanna’s third baby and Oakleigh shares his habitat with his two half-sisters.

The Caldwell Zoo said the older monkeys love to hold and play with Oakleigh and will take turns sharing him. When he was first born, Oakleigh was completely white and after a few weeks, his black coloring started to come in. By the time he reaches maturity he will be both black and white like his parents.

