Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Caldwell Zoo welcomes new baby colobus monkey

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo is welcoming a new baby monkey and its mother.

Oakleigh the black and white colobus and his mom, Adanna came from the Cincinnati Zoo and Oakleigh’s dad, Pamba, came from the Dallas Zoo. This is Adanna’s third baby and Oakleigh shares his habitat with his two half-sisters.

The Caldwell Zoo said the older monkeys love to hold and play with Oakleigh and will take turns sharing him. When he was first born, Oakleigh was completely white and after a few weeks, his black coloring started to come in. By the time he reaches maturity he will be both black and white like his parents.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe

Latest News

The Sons of the Republic of Texas is a heritage organization that consists of members who are...
Organization helps East Texans trace heritage to Republic of Texas
Pictured is the Sheriff Airmadillo balloon. (Source: Great Texas Balloon Race)
Great Texas Balloon Race increasing opportunities to see special shape balloons
Pictured is the Billy the Kids special shape balloon. (Source: Great Texas Balloon Race)
Great Texas Balloon Race special shape balloons
Oakleigh the colobus monkey hangs out at his new enclosure at Tyler's Caldwell Zoo.
Caldwell Zoo welcomes new baby colobus monkey