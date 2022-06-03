Bullard softball sees season end in 4A semifinals

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - For the second straight year the Bullard softball season came to an end in the 4A state semifinals.

The game against Sweeny was tied 1-1 through five innings. Sweeny swung the game in their favor with a 6-run sixth inning and then added one more run for security in the seventh. Sweeny’s Corie Byrd recorded 12 strikeouts and walked five batters in the game. Anistyn Foster walked six batters and struck out four batters.

