Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Better East Texas: Equal pay in sports

By Pat Stacey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Star athletes have always had the opportunity to make a lot of money professionally. For some parents, it is an early dream for their kids to play a chosen sport as a pro, and for other families, sports are a way to provide financially with players that are gifted. But recent years have revealed a disparity on the pay between women professional athletes and their male counterparts. Men, typically are paid more for the same sport. It took a class action lawsuit brought on the U-S Women’s National soccer Team against the organization governing U-S Soccer. And they ultimately reached a settlement that provides equal pay moving forward in the sport. The women’s team used the point of their success – their performance – being better than the men’s team and the resulting pay for both – as one of the reasons for the lawsuit. And, true, the women’s team has won more on the big stages. But is that really the point that should have been the crux of the argument? What happens when the men’s team has a better record? The point of their argument just should have simply been, let’s do what is fair and equitable. That, then applies to any professional sports that have men’s and women’s leagues – hockey, basketball, many others. Now, of course, it is to be seen if other sports will embrace this same equality. Men’s basketball, the NBA, has been so active on social justice that surely there will be pressure to share the wealth between the sexes. But we’ll see. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe

Latest News

The Sons of the Republic of Texas is a heritage organization that consists of members who are...
Organization helps East Texans trace heritage to Republic of Texas
Pictured is the Sheriff Airmadillo balloon. (Source: Great Texas Balloon Race)
Great Texas Balloon Race increasing opportunities to see special shape balloons
Pictured is the Billy the Kids special shape balloon. (Source: Great Texas Balloon Race)
Great Texas Balloon Race special shape balloons
Better East Texas: Equal pay in sports