Better East Texas: Equal pay in sports

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Star athletes have always had the opportunity to make a lot of money professionally. For some parents, it is an early dream for their kids to play a chosen sport as a pro, and for other families, sports are a way to provide financially with players that are gifted. But recent years have revealed a disparity on the pay between women professional athletes and their male counterparts. Men, typically are paid more for the same sport. It took a class action lawsuit brought on the U-S Women’s National soccer Team against the organization governing U-S Soccer. And they ultimately reached a settlement that provides equal pay moving forward in the sport. The women’s team used the point of their success – their performance – being better than the men’s team and the resulting pay for both – as one of the reasons for the lawsuit. And, true, the women’s team has won more on the big stages. But is that really the point that should have been the crux of the argument? What happens when the men’s team has a better record? The point of their argument just should have simply been, let’s do what is fair and equitable. That, then applies to any professional sports that have men’s and women’s leagues – hockey, basketball, many others. Now, of course, it is to be seen if other sports will embrace this same equality. Men’s basketball, the NBA, has been so active on social justice that surely there will be pressure to share the wealth between the sexes. But we’ll see. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

