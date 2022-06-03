Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bees are legally considered fish in California

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the...
California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.(vinkirill from Getty Images via Canva)
By KGW staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Or. (KGW) – The California State Appellate Court has ruled that bees are legally considered fish.

California’s Fish and Game Commission and agricultural groups have been fighting about the issue since 2019 when the commission added some bumblebees to the state’s endangered species act.

To do that, they had to list the insect under the fish umbrella, but agricultural groups sued arguing insects were not directly listed in the statute and therefore could not be protected.

In 2020, a district court sided with them, but the commission appealed.

The state argued other invertebrates are already defined as fish.

For example, the Bristle snail, which doesn’t live in water, is on the list under fish.

This time around the appellate court sided with the commission.

Copyright 2022 KGW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
TDCJ: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
The Longview Police Department is looking for Riley Jones, a 14-year-old runaway. (Source:...
Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe
James English (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within...
Man accused of stashing cocaine in wheelchair at airport
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report; US added 390,000 in May as hiring remained robust
LIVE: Biden remarks on May jobs report
Authorities plan to release more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man...
Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot
The first of four Walmart next-generation fulfillment centers will open this summer in Joliet,...
Walmart says it will create more than 4,000 jobs with new, high-tech fulfillment centers