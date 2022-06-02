Wood County judge returns from leadership training in D.C.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of county judges and commissioners traveled to Washington D.C. to improve their ability to serve as advocates for county issues at all levels of government.

One East Texas county judge was on the trip and shared how she will implement what she learned in her county.

“You can’t just expect people to come into office and do a great job,” Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said. “You really need to prepare them with certain tools including leadership skills, communication skills, so this is a wonderful way for us to learn more about leadership and communication and really be the best advocates or the best representatives for our constituents.”

Judge Hebron, alongside eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners, recently completed a study in Washington, D.C. with the V.G. Young Institute of County Government.

The group met with state government officials and congressional leaders to expand their knowledge of county issues at the federal level.

“The challenges that our leaders on a national level face - they’re not really real to us until we see how they affect our congressmen and our senators in the heavy decisions that they have to make,” Judge Hebron said.

While in D.C., Judge Hebron visited the National Association of Counties, who she says has been a huge resource for small, rural counties, in advising how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Wood County is getting $8.8 million and has already received $4.4 million. This money goes to help stimulate the economy and provide direct relief to Americans as the country recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

“That would be a huge influence on what I bring back to Wood County and the commissioners court and advise them on how we can properly and maybe best spend what I call the ‘manna from Heaven’ that we shoot,” Judge Hebron said.

She says what is meaningful to her is that at the end of the day, each county official takes what they have learned to be better leaders.

“Texas has 254 counties and every county does things a little bit differently and that’s okay,” Judge Hebron said. “You need to do what’s best for your county.”

Judge Hebron encourages anyone in county government, especially county judges and county commissioners, to consider broadening their skills by seeking out similar leadership training opportunities.

She believes it helps county officials be a better advocate for taxpayers, constituents, and the county.

