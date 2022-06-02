WebXtra: Lufkin man highlights possibilities for artists with special needs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Sevrin Lavenstein speaks with a local artist with special needs who has now made it his life’s work to advocate for other artists like himself.

Jim Leysath and his sister-in-law Maggie describe how Jim got involved as an artist later in life and how he is an advocate for the creative things people with special needs can do when given the opportunity. Jim currently has an art showing up in the Museum of East Texas that will be running through June.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.