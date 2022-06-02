Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas law enforcement and advocacy groups gathered to renew a commitment to care for abused and neglected children.

The Martin House Child Advocacy Center in Longview held its signing day with agencies from three counties in attendance on Thursday.

Law enforcement, child protective agencies, mental health professionals and county prosecutors from the counties of Gregg, Marion and Harrison were on hand to pen their signatures to a binding collaborative agreement which is renewed every three years.

Martin House Director, Roxanne Stevenson explained that collaboration is critical saying before children were “bounced around” to different agencies in the process of trying to get help.

