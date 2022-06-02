Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: City of Tyler giving away free dog, cat food

By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Animal Services department is giving away free pet food.

Thanks to a pet adoption program in May which involved the donation of dog and cat food, Animal Services’ pet food bank now has a surplus of food and they’re giving it away.

“It’s available. We just have a short application for you to fill out if you’re in need or just want to be able to provide for your dogs and cats,” said Shawn Markmann, Director of Animal Services City of Tyler. “You know, there’s a financial crunch right now so if you need help, come to us, we have plenty of food, we can help out.”

Anyone can visit the shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboy RB Marion Barber III dead at 38
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

Latest News

WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
WEBXTRA: Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort