WebXtra: City of Tyler giving away free dog, cat food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s Animal Services department is giving away free pet food.

Thanks to a pet adoption program in May which involved the donation of dog and cat food, Animal Services’ pet food bank now has a surplus of food and they’re giving it away.

“It’s available. We just have a short application for you to fill out if you’re in need or just want to be able to provide for your dogs and cats,” said Shawn Markmann, Director of Animal Services City of Tyler. “You know, there’s a financial crunch right now so if you need help, come to us, we have plenty of food, we can help out.”

Anyone can visit the shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.