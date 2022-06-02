Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Showers and storms possible for the first half of the day

Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible at times.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours of Thursday as a slow-moving cold front steadily dips southward into East Texas. Severe threats are limited, but a few storms could produce pocket change hail up to the size of quarters, isolated damaging wind gusts, and some localized heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible south of I-20 during the afternoon hours before skies mostly dry out this evening. Temperatures behind the front will trend a bit cooler for tomorrow and Friday, with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain spotty for Friday and over the weekend before skies totally dry out by next week. More sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy southerly winds will make sure we warm up quick, placing afternoon highs back into the middle 90s by the middle of next week.

