‘Roadrunner’ officer catches up to woman having medical episode in car

Police in New York helped stop a woman who was suffering a medical episode while behind the wheel. (Source: Town of Tonawanda Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police in New York said an officer helped safely bring a woman’s car to a halt while she could not stop due to suffering a medical episode.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department shared a video from May 14 that showed officer Joe Cavalleri catching up to the woman who was not stopping her vehicle and causing a commotion on the streets.

The department said Cavalleri is also known as “Roadrunner” and the video shows why:

P.O Joseph Cavalleri runs after, and stops vehicle operated by elderly citizen having a medical episode.

On May 14th, TTPD officers responded to Brighton Rd. for a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping for red lights, and was driving on the wrong side of the road. An elderly citizen was having a medical episode and was not responding to officers attempts to stop the vehicle. P.O. Joe Cavalleri (AKA Roadrunner) sprinted after the vehicle and was able to safely bring it to a stop. Watch it here.

Posted by Town of Tonawanda Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Authorities said they first received calls to stop the vehicle after it hit multiple cars, was running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road in the Buffalo area.

Cavalleri was able to get to the driver’s side door and stop the woman’s vehicle while also getting her medical attention.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

