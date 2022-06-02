Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Prize-winning Texas drama teacher to get special Tony Award

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The special Tony Award that honors educators will be given to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.”

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 12 at the Tony Awards in New York City.

Jones-Koumba has already received two prestigious awards for 2021 - the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award and the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award.

