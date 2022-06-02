Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police looking for suspects in shooting that left 2 wounded

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that occurred on Ethel Street on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, authorities are looking for the suspects in the incident.

At about 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers were called out to a shooting that had just occurred at Pine Grove Apartments, which is located at 741 Ethel Street. When they got to the scene, the officers learned that two victims had been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

“Both victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still gathering information.

“Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.”

If the Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, the person who gave the tip could earn an award of up to $1,000.

