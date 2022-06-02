Longview police looking for 14-year-old runaway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Riley Jones is about 5-feet-5 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing, the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

