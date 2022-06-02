Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County district judge has sentenced a former Hudson ISD teacher and youth pastor to prison for having a relationship with a student.

Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced James Dillon English, 30, of Lufkin, to eight years on Thursday after English had entered a guilty plea on a charge of improper relationship with a student in April.

English was a math teacher for Hudson ISD in early 2020 when school officials learned he was having a relationship with a student. When school officials confronted him about the allegations, English submitted his resignation. He was arrested on Feb. 10.

English also worked as a youth pastor for a Lufkin church.

English was also originally charged with indecency with a child. That charge was dismissed after it was determined the crime allegedly happened in another county, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

