Goodwill of East Texas adding up to 15 jobs with new warehouse

Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill Southern Rivers((Source: Goodwill Twitter))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Goodwill has announced that it will be building a new warehouse in Tyler. The new facility will be added to the existing Commercial Services Division building on John Carney Boulevard.

According to a press release, the new warehouse will allow Goodwill to expand its existing operations, which currently include product production and “pick and pack” operations for a variety of companies and organizations.

“The project will allow for the hiring of more individuals with disabilities, all to be paid at least minimum wage or better, depending on their work level,” Kimberly B. Lewis, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., said in the press release. “as well as providing educational and life skills training to them while they work there.”

Currently, Goodwill Industries of East Texas employs about 30 people with various cognitive and physical disabilities, and the expansion will permit the hiring of up to 15 more workers, the press release stated.

“This planned addition comes close on the heels of the 2020 renovation of Goodwill’s downtown office where a variety of training programs are offered including information technology courses focused on networking and cyber security, plus an entrepreneurial boot camp, and a new program specifically providing training for women seeking careers in the IT sector,” the press release stated. “The new warehouse should be completed in about a year.”

For more information about the new warehouse call Lewis at (903) 592) 8438, extension 1008 or send an e-mail to Kim.lewis@goodwilletx.com. To visit the Goodwill of East Texas website, click this link.

