Fined Lufkin attorney appears in court seeking clarification on judge’s ruling

By Mariela Gonzalez and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin attorney who has been at odds with Angelina County commissioners over a fine appeared in court Wednesday.

Bob Flournoy has been at odds with the county over a fine, centered around his public comment at a meeting. The public meeting centered on the dismissal of the county’s road engineer, the fine was for speaking longer than three minutes. Flournoy was in court Wednesday after Judge Paul White allowed a temporary restraining order to expire.

Flournoy asked for a hearing to seek clarification on a ruling by White. Because Flournoy’s fine has been paid by county judge Keith Wright, he was concerned he won’t be able to appeal the contempt of court.

The commissioners court fined Flournoy in April, after Flournoy went well over his alotted time during a public hearing, refusing to leave the pulpit.

White told Flournoy that even though his fine has been paid, he still has the ability to appeal the ruling.

White said quote “there’s no plead of not guilty or guilty” and said the paying of the fine does not restrict or prevent an appeal.

Wednesday’s hearing was just to address clarification on White’s recent halting of the restraining order. A future court date has not yet been set.

