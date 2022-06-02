Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will die out this evening with partly cloudy skies and light winds. By tonight, a line of thunderstorms will develop and begin to dive into East Texas from the north. Heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are possible with these storms as they continue through counties north of I-20 after midnight. Another round of thunderstorms will develop late tonight and push into East Texas by sunrise. These storms will begin to diminish by midday and only a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday afternoons. Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the end of the week but warm quickly back into the lower to mid 90s by early next week.

