Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Most of the rain has ended for East Texas with partly to mostly cloudy skies into early evening. As the cold front continue to push southward, temperatures will range from the lower 70s north to the mid 80s south. Northeast winds will bring in cooler, drier air overnight with lows dropping into the 60s for most all of East Texas. A few clouds and patchy fog will be possible Friday morning, with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday late afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach the mid 80s and could stay in the upper 80s for some East Texans even Saturday before warming quickly into early next week.

