Emory man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2324

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 62-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2324 in Rains County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about four miles southwest of Emory at about 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Kris H. Doyle, of Emory, was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra east on FM 2324 when he slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. At the same time, Maria L. Colunga, 31, of Emory, was driving behind him in a 2011 Nissan Frontier.

Colunga failed to control her speed, and her vehicle smashed into the rear end of Doyle’s Kia, the press release stated.

Justice of the Peace Jenkins Franklin pronounced Doyle dead at the scene of the wreck.

Colunga was not injured in the crash, the press release stated. Her passengers - an 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl - were taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The press release stated that Doyle was wearing his seatbelt. None of the people in Colunga’s vehicle had their seatbelts fastened.

