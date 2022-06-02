City of Tyler statement

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The City of Tyler issued a statement about the construction on Donna Drive and Melinda Lane.

The City of Tyler is pursuing legal action to rectify this situation for our residents. We are going to do everything we can legally do within the terms of the contract with Lelland Bradlee Construction to expedite this project. The City sent Leland Bradlee Construction a notice of default on May 27 giving them 10 days to get in compliance with the schedule they agreed to. The City will take further actions if the contractor does not comply. We sympathize with the residents of Donna Drive and Melinda Lane who have lived with these conditions far too long. We want them to know we agree with them that this is unacceptable. We are working very hard to rectify this for them. Our top priority is to get them a paved road.

1. This project has been a lot of trial and error with delays. They took six months working on underdrains which took time.

During construction projects, things are discovered when roads are dug up that are different than what is known about the existing road and subsurface. The items found during this project are typical of most street projects. Leland Bradlee Construction took three weeks to install underdrains on Melinda Street, not six months. The 270-day contract time plus the extra 45 days added to the contract for weather delays included extra time for the approval of changes and the unknowns found in the field during construction. The City gave Leland Bradlee Construction extensions to complete the work, including the underdrains that were added to the project. Leland Bradlee submitted several revised schedules to the City including the underdrains and other additional work, but they have consistently not met those schedules or timelines.

2. Lack of communication with the engineer. When it comes to making decisions, he has other parties to get with. Getting all parties to agree on the same thing has caused delays.

As is consistent on all construction projects, the engineer must coordinate with the owner (the city on this project), especially any items that may affect the pricing and schedule. The engineer has been responsive to Leland Bradlee Construction’s communication on this project. This process has not taken any longer than is typical for construction projects

3. Employee availability, materials, and pricing doubles - employees want more money due to inflation on the contractor’s side.

Leland Bradlee Construction has not notified the city of any increase in material or labor costs nor any issues with a lack of employee availability.

4. The contractor is working multiple contracts.

We are aware that Leland Bradlee Construction has multiple projects. This is typical for most contractors. The delays on this project are beyond them having multiple projects.

3. Drafts & changes take time to finalize before construction.

During the time when the city did not have a city engineer, there may have been some delays in the approval of some items. As was stated earlier, the contract time of 270 days includes extra time to accommodate additional work and changes to the project. The City gave Leland Bradlee Construction extensions to complete the work. Leland Bradlee submitted several revised schedules to the City that they have not adhered to.

6. The project is an initial Estimate of quantities you never know what you will need or run into on a project which causes delays.

The quantities in the contract are more than an initial estimate. They are calculated by the design engineer based on the project design and a field topographic survey of the site. Changes to these quantities on this project have not been substantial.

7. Vice president of Leland Bradlee says that there is a lack of responsiveness regarding communication from the Current city Engineer, Darren.

Darin Jennings came on board as the City Engineer in late February. He saw that this project was taking way too long and has taken appropriate steps to get it completed. Mr. Jennings has communicated in a timely manner with all parties on this project.

8. Vice president of Leland Bradlee says If the contracting company needs to do more work they should be allotted more time.

Leland Bradlee submitted several revised schedules approved by the City which should have included any extra time for additional work, but they have consistently not met any of these schedules. The City gave Leland Bradlee Construction extensions to complete the work. Leland Bradlee submitted several revised schedules to the City that they have not met.

9. Weather delays come into play on delays.

The 270 days in the original contract includes some time for delays due to weather and the City added an additional 45 days to the contract for weather delays that were above and beyond those included in the original contract Leland Bradlee submitted several revised schedules to the City that they have not met.

