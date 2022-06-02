City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A brand new affordable housing development has opened in North Tyler. With luxury-style amenities and plenty of space now the City of Tyler is looking to fill the homes.

The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are going up in North Tyler. LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler said this development started in 2019.

“We’ve since built streets, and we now have built seven homes,” Campbell said. “We’ve sold two, and we have five more that we’re ready to sell. We’re also about to start building four more.”

This is part of their North End Revitalization plan with a goal to add more rooftops and more home ownership to North Tyler.

“They’re three bedrooms, two baths … These are beautiful homes, these have the fixtures that you would see in a high-end home,” Campbell said. “There’s also going to be brand new energy-efficient appliances here.”

They are priced starting at $170,000.

Inside the home, you’ll find a kitchen island with quartz countertops, brass and polished nickel hardware, built-in desk space, a covered porch, and more. Outside, sidewalks and landscaping are going in.

“These homes are for low- to moderate-income households,” Campbell said. “To buy one of these homes or to get into one of these homes, you have to be income qualified.”

To give you an idea, for a single person, the maximum income is just over $39,000. For a family of four, that maximum is just over $56,000. If you’re a first-time home buyer, Campbell says the city can offer up to $50,000 for your down payment if you qualify.

“It’s going to be a great area, and this is a home people are going to be proud of. People would be proud to have family come here,” Campbell said. “People will be able to live here comfortably for decades and that’s what we wanted. That’s what we wanted to see in the north end of Tyler.”

To learn more about the homes, schedule a tour, or find out if you qualify, visit the city’s website.

