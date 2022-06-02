Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Tyler looking to fill homes in North Tyler affordable housing development

The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are...
The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are going up in North Tyler.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A brand new affordable housing development has opened in North Tyler. With luxury-style amenities and plenty of space now the City of Tyler is looking to fill the homes.

The Hidden Palace neighborhood is located behind Tyler Fire Station One. Eleven new homes are going up in North Tyler. LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler said this development started in 2019.

“We’ve since built streets, and we now have built seven homes,” Campbell said. “We’ve sold two, and we have five more that we’re ready to sell. We’re also about to start building four more.”

This is part of their North End Revitalization plan with a goal to add more rooftops and more home ownership to North Tyler.

“They’re three bedrooms, two baths … These are beautiful homes, these have the fixtures that you would see in a high-end home,” Campbell said. “There’s also going to be brand new energy-efficient appliances here.”

They are priced starting at $170,000.

Inside the home, you’ll find a kitchen island with quartz countertops, brass and polished nickel hardware, built-in desk space, a covered porch, and more. Outside, sidewalks and landscaping are going in.

“These homes are for low- to moderate-income households,” Campbell said. “To buy one of these homes or to get into one of these homes, you have to be income qualified.”

To give you an idea, for a single person, the maximum income is just over $39,000. For a family of four, that maximum is just over $56,000. If you’re a first-time home buyer, Campbell says the city can offer up to $50,000 for your down payment if you qualify.

“It’s going to be a great area, and this is a home people are going to be proud of. People would be proud to have family come here,” Campbell said. “People will be able to live here comfortably for decades and that’s what we wanted. That’s what we wanted to see in the north end of Tyler.”

To learn more about the homes, schedule a tour, or find out if you qualify, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboy RB Marion Barber III dead at 38
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
Person of interest in Longview fire
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

Latest News

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims
Funeral Homes Helping Uvalde
Martin House
East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
Longview pools grappling with lifeguard shortage
A lack of communication, rising costs due to inflation, and weather delays are the main reasons...
Contractor, City of Tyler respond to residents’ concern with ongoing construction
Resident's neighborhood near Melinda Lane
Contractor, City of Tyler respond to residents’ concern with ongoing construction