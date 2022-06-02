Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the fire quickly with fire extinguishers.

Person of interest in Longview fire ((Source: Longview Fire Department))

Through video surveillance, they were able to identify a person of interest who they would like to speak with. If you have any information, you can call 903-237-1210.

