Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

WEBXTRA: Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the fire quickly with fire extinguishers.

Person of interest in Longview fire
Person of interest in Longview fire((Source: Longview Fire Department))

Through video surveillance, they were able to identify a person of interest who they would like to speak with. If you have any information, you can call 903-237-1210.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboy RB Marion Barber III dead at 38
Source: Tyler ISD
Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School
Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

Latest News

WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
WebXtra: East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children
Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
WEBXTRA: Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort