Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy skies this morning, but partly cloudy this afternoon

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Through the morning, clouds will break up and leave partly cloudy skies for us heading into the afternoon. A few showers will be possible this afternoon, partly driven by an active sea breeze like we saw yesterday. Tonight, more showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms, as a weak front tries to make it to East Texas. There is a low chance we could see one or two stronger thunderstorms with this system tonight, and again tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for tonight and tomorrow. Overall, the severe weather threat is low, most of us will not see a severe storm, and some may not see rain at all. We’ll keep rain in the forecast through Saturday before we’re dry for Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies. A low chance for rain back in the forecast for next Tuesday, likely lasting through the middle of next week. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be in the 90s for most of the next week, the exception being Thursday (tomorrow) and Friday when highs will only warm up into the 80s. By the coming weekend, we’re back in the 90s. Have a great Wednesday, we’re half way to the weekend!

