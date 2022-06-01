Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County

By Karla Castillo and Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called an overnight search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez a “false alarm.”

Robert Hurst told News 3′s Donnie Tuggle there was a tip someone had spotted the escaped convicted killer, but no one was found after law enforcement officials searched through the night and into early Wednesday morning. By truck, ATV and even a surveillance plane, the search for the inmate spilled into Madison County after two callers reported seeing a passer-by who matched Lopez’s description.

“We received a call about 8:30 p.m. last night of a suspicious individual on Highway 21 at Navasota River Bridge. When my people arrived the individual fled into the woods,” said Sheriff Bobby Adams of Madison County.

Highway 21 east of Brazos County was closed for several hours while authorities searched an area near the Navasota River. The road was reopened by 5:00 a.m.

While Adams doesn’t believe the man seen walking along Highway 21 was Lopez, there’s no way to be sure, because whoever he was, deputies haven’t caught-up with him yet, either.

“TDCJ arrived pretty quickly. They brought the pack of dogs. Run a track all the into North Zulch and then they lost him,” said Adams.

Lopez was last seen on May 12 when he escaped custody while being transported by bus. The 46-year-old is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

A KBTX crew reported seeing several TDCJ trucks traveling along Highway 21 around 8 a.m., with people checking driveways and properties along the road.

It’s a revelation that has residents and nearby businesses keeping things locked up and firearms close by.

“We put an alert out on our emergency management system for that end of the county alerting the residents and then we received a few calls in reference to suspicious activity and we checked all of that out,” Adams added.

After closing Highway 21 for several hours Wednesday morning, TDCJ conceded the call as a false alarm, leaving questions about who this other man was and why he ran off.

“Some people who had called in who had knocks on their door,” Adams said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post
Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post (KBTX)

Law enforcement officials continue urging everyone to report anything suspicious by calling 911.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Gonzalo Lopez remains at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboy RB Marion Barber III dead at 38
Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Tyler neighborhood

Latest News

Keep Tyler Beautiful tee shirt.
Tyler Bees Committee back together to brainstorm pollinator events, education
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas
“We are doing everything we can to preserve the historic character of the building, which is...
Longview Museum of Fine Arts debuts design work for new facility
Nacogdoches Subdivision
Nacogdoches OKs Subdivision Agreement