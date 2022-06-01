The Stew Review: Top Gun sequel soars as old-school summer blockbuster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I can definitively say that while we did not in any way need a sequel to Top Gun, boy am I glad we got (this) one.

This will likely sound heretical to some, but the 1986 original is a pretty bad movie. Tom Cruise becomes a bonafide movie star right in front of our eyes, Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer are great in their supporting roles and the aerial cinematography was thrilling in its derring-do and innovation. But beyond the sparingly used aerial sequences and director Tony Scott’s inimitable visual acumen, there’s not much to really latch onto. The characters are paper thin, the fabricated conflict that gets the pilots into action feels forced at best and the love story at the center of it all never makes it off the runway.

In other words: What could a decades-later sequel to this puzzlingly iconic film actually have to offer? In short: Just about everything the original film lacked.

Say what you will about Tom Cruise as a public personality. But as a movie star and entertainer? Top Gun: Maverick is now the prime example of why he’s one of cinema’s greatest action heroes and one of the last truly great movie stars in the business. Maverick is his raison d’être, his magnum opus as an actor who will go to literally any length a human being is physically capable of in order to thrill and entertain an audience.

If you’ve stayed aloof from all the pre-release hype for this movie, Cruise and the rest of the production team have made sure that everyone knows the flying was done with a level of commitment to “realism” heretofore unseen. That means strapping Cruise and most of the cast (playing a motley crew of hotshot Top Gun graduates he’s charged with training for a nigh-impossible mission) into real fighter jets and rolling cameras. Said cameras had to be invented for what was to be accomplished here, namely safely securing them in the cockpits so that they (alongside the cast) could withstand the intense g-forces that fighter pilots regularly endure. So when you see Cruise or Miles Teller or Monica Barbaro strain to even move in the cockpit, it’s because their bodies are actually under threat of being flattened by gravity. It’s one of the most audacious things I’ve ever seen accomplished in a movie. The original Top Gun resulted in Navy applications hitting an all-time high, but Maverick may just scare off a lot of potential recruits by making the insanity of flying a fighter jet so palpable.

This “commitment to realism” actually matters, though, in ways that go beyond a marketing campaign. No amount of CGI could ever replicate the actual experience of what these actors did. Lawrence Olivier once famously told Dustin Hoffman to “just try acting” in reaction to Hoffman’s method acting obsession during the making of Marathon Man. But even Olivier couldn’t muster the sort of unguarded reactions that this style of filmmaking forces out of actors. Digital sets, digital blood, digital landscapes and even digital actors have given contemporary filmmaking an inescapable sheen of cold artificiality that is instantly recognizable, even at its most impressive. There is a genuine sense of danger and intensity that permeates every moment we see in the air that simply would not be achievable with a cockpit on a gimbal in front of a green screen, no matter the actor. It actually serves the story to drive home how brave these pilots are, how dangerous the work is and how few people in the world would actually be able to pull any of this off in real life. Plus, it just makes everything look incredibly cool, and that’s ultimately what you want in a movie about hotshot fighter pilots.

The film also feels like the culmination of everything Cruise has worked toward since he began truly pushing himself as a stunt performer circa Mission: Impossible II. I feel confident in saying that no other action star aside from Jackie Chan has ever pushed themselves to such visible extremes for the purpose of entertainment. But while jumping between cliffsides or scaling the outside of the world’s tallest building are thrilling and dangerous, those were also performed as safely as possible. There’s a sense of danger inherent to strapping yourself into a hunk of jet-propelled metal that feels like it’s a level above anything he’s done before, a fact that the movie communicates quite well. Maverick is Cruise’s repudiation of Hollywood’s overt reliance on digital effects, inserting himself as a lone vanguard of “traditional” filmmaking, hopefully inspiring an entirely new generation of actors and filmmakers to follow in his wake. Cruise wants to entertain, he needs to. Calling him an adrenaline junkie feels reductive, but his addiction isn’t to the danger so much as it is his need to deliver a good time. If that’s the case, Maverick provides what may be the ultimate high for him.

Because for all the deserved attention paid to the intensity of the stunts and action, the movie strapped to these stunts is fun and funny and satisfying all its own. It may be fairly by the numbers and even outright rips off a portion of the original Star Wars, but it commits to what it wants to be. There’s not an ounce of cynicism on this movie’s bones. There’s no clever winking at the audience, no attempt to subvert or deconstruct expectations. It doesn’t try to be smarter than its audience or feel the need to “elevate” the genre. Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski understand that sincerity is the film’s greatest strength, and to waver from that for even a moment would be to the film’s detriment. Maverick is about as straightforward and traditional as Hollywood summer blockbusters come, but just like seeing the Navy’s outmoded fighter jets take on the new-generation tech the nameless enemy throws at these pilots, it’s tough to beat a classic when it’s guided by the right hands.

I’m sure there are faults to be found within Maverick, but I’m hard pressed to say what they were. It’s fun and light on its feet. The new cast is solid and I’m thrilled that Jennifer Connelly was given a prime opportunity to display what a luminous presence she can bring to the silver screen. And it revels in being a legacy sequel without ever feeling like it uses past characters or callbacks merely for the sake of it. The way an ailing Val Kilmer is brought in to reprise his role as Iceman is both delicate and wonderful, for instance.

This is everything I want out of a summer movie and joins the ranks of movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Creed as proof of how to do legacy sequels perfectly.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.