Overloaded extension cord believed to have caused Longview house fire Tuesday
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -The Longview Fire Department says a Tuesday afternoon fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord.
Around 5:15 LFD responded to a call of a house fire on Eckman Street near Harrison Street in Longview. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to vent heat and smoke. They conducted a search and found no one home.
The fire was under control in about ten minutes. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
