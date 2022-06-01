Overloaded extension cord believed to have caused Longview house fire Tuesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -The Longview Fire Department says a Tuesday afternoon fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord.

Around 5:15 LFD responded to a call of a house fire on Eckman Street near Harrison Street in Longview. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to vent heat and smoke. They conducted a search and found no one home.

The fire was under control in about ten minutes. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Previous: Longview firefighters on scene of house fire on Eckman St.

