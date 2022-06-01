Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overloaded extension cord believed to have caused Longview house fire Tuesday

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes. LFD is searching the home to make sure no one was in it.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -The Longview Fire Department says a Tuesday afternoon fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord.

Around 5:15 LFD responded to a call of a house fire on Eckman Street near Harrison Street in Longview. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to vent heat and smoke. They conducted a search and found no one home.

The fire was under control in about ten minutes. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

