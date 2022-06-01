Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Opening night of TEXAS Outdoor Musical delayed to June 9 due to COVID-19

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Opening night of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical is delayed until June 9 due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and TEXAS Outdoor Musical said the show was initially scheduled for June 2 but cast and crew in the show tested positive for Coronavirus.

”We are confident that this 56th season of TEXAS will be an exceptional and memorable one,” Andrew Hay, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director, said. “No one is more anxious to bring this to fruition than the talented cast and crew. Although we are temporarily postponing opening night, I am confident that the audience will be treated to an amazing experience once we take the stage.”

Anyone who already purchased tickets for June 2 to June 8 can change performances or receive a credit for a future performance.

The tickets can be used for this year or for any other ticket purchases in the future.

Guests can also receive a full refund if needed.

Officials said the Box Office and Hospitality team will contact guests who have tickets for those dates.

