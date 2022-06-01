Mount Vernon softball girls hope to replicate their moms’ ‘94 state championship

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon’s softball team looks to win the school’s second state championship. On the first championship team were three mothers whose daughters hope to duplicate what they did.

Dana Bohlten, Mount Vernon softball coach, said, “We’re just so excited to be here. Our girls have worked so hard, throughout the playoffs. I just couldn’t be more proud. We’re just excited to get there.”

Now they have to contend with being underdogs to Hallettsville in tomorrow morning’s semi-finals.

“I’m super proud, these girls, my daughter and the rest of the girls. I’m just so proud of them because they’ve heard stories, for years and years and years, about my trip to state, not once but twice, and how much we had the knowledge and know they had the talent to do it. And they can do it. Here we are,” said Michelle Barron, whose daughter Trinity is on the team.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories of how she still holds the record. but I don’t know. you don’t know? I don’t know all the stories. I don’t know if I want to know,” she laughed.

“Mom was talking about she did some trashing, ‘I won a state championship what are y’all gonna do?’ Oh yeah, our whole childhood she would always talk about how she won. Now we’re gonna go win it,” said Pacey Ford, whose mom Ann Ford was on the state championship team in 1994.

The caravan left for Austin early this morning with fans coming out to send them off. This is the Tigers fourth trip to state overall. The other three trips were in the ‘90s--as one player said, that was a long time ago.

