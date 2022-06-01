Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Vernon falls in extra innings at 3A softball semifinal

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Seven innings of softball was not enough to decide the 3A softball state semifinal between Mount Vernon and Halletsville.

Halletsville won on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to beat the Lady Tigers 4-3.

The game started with Halletsville scoring a run in the first inning. Mount Vernon responded with two runs in the third inning to put the Lady Tigers on top. That is where the game stayed until the seventh inning when Halletsville would tie up the game and for extra innings.

Mount Vernon opened the eighth with a run, putting all the pressure on Halletsville. They responded with a sacrifice pop fly to end the game. Mount Vernon finishes the year with a 30-9 record. Halletsville will move on to play in the 3A championship game on Thursday.

