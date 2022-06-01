Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Friday after allegedly using his vehicle to push a police patrol unit off the road.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Tuesday, May 24, Jessie Turlington, 42, allegedly used his sedan to strike and push off the road a patrol car at the intersection of Durrell Street and East Grand Avenue before leaving the scene. The officer in the patrol unit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turlington was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury.

