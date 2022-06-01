Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

Jessie Turlington
Jessie Turlington(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Friday after allegedly using his vehicle to push a police patrol unit off the road.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Tuesday, May 24, Jessie Turlington, 42, allegedly used his sedan to strike and push off the road a patrol car at the intersection of Durrell Street and East Grand Avenue before leaving the scene. The officer in the patrol unit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turlington was arrested following an investigation. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Tyler neighborhood
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
Grand River Dam Authority
Tyler man drowns attempting to rescue son in Oklahoma

Latest News

Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director Tiffany Jehorek
WebXtra: Longview Museum of Fine Arts debuts design work for new facility
Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director Tiffany Jehorek
WebXtra: Longview Museum of Fine Arts debuts design work for new facility
Movie program allows admission for Longview seniors who bring canned good
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre