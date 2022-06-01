Lovelady knocks off defending champs Stamford to advance to 2A softball championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lovelady Lions will play for their first ever softball state championship on Wednesday after surviving a pitchers duel.

Lovelady beat Stamford 1-0, with the only run coming in the sixth inning after Haven Prager laid down a bunt, allowing Mihyia Davis to score.

Maci LaRue gave up just five hits over seven innings and struck out six batters.

On the other side, Texas signee Citlaly Gutierrez struck out 11 batters in six innings of work. Stamford was 0-7 with runners in scoring position while Lovelady was 1-10.

The Lady Lions will play Crawford for the 2A state championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas. Tickets are $15. The game will also be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Crawford beat Weimar 1-0 in their semifinal.

