Governor announces $5M investment to establish Family Resiliency Center In Uvalde County

The FRC will serve as a hub for community services, such as psychological first aid, crisis counseling, and behavioral health services for survivors, first responders, and those in the community experiencing vicarious trauma, including school-based mental health services for students and staff.
(KLTV/Blake Holland)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) has made available an initial $5 million investment into establishing a long-term Family Resiliency Center (FRC) in Uvalde County. The FRC will serve as a hub for community services, such as psychological first aid, crisis counseling, and behavioral health services for survivors, first responders, and those in the community experiencing vicarious trauma, including school-based mental health services for students and staff.

“Texas continues providing all available resources to fully assist and support the Uvalde community through their heartbreak,” said Governor Abbott. “The Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County will play an integral role in our mission to ensure those in mourning and healing following last week’s tragedy have easily accessible and readily available resources. Every member of the Uvalde community will have access to the critical mental health resources they need at this center as they process and heal during this difficult time.”

