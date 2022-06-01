Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Girl Scouts honors Uvalde victim with Bronze Cross, highest honor

Girl Scouts of the USA posthumously bestowed upon Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: the Bronze Cross.(Girl Scouts Southwest)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Girl Scouts of the USA awarded the highest honor to Amerie Jo Garza, 10, one of the Uvalde shooting victims last week.

The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life.

Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers on May 24.

“It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute to Amerie at her funeral services with a Presentation of Colors,” said the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas. “We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations.”

In an interview with CNN, Garza’s stepfather Angel Garza told Anderson Cooper of the moment he discovered what happened to her.

“She just tried to call the police. I got confirmation from two of the students in her classroom that she was just trying to call authorities. And I guess he just shot her,” he cried, clutching a photo of Amerie Jo to his chest. “How do you look at this girl and shoot her?”

In a GoFundMe for Amerie, her mother’s best friend describes her as a “beautiful soul” who “touched everyone’s hearts around her” as reported by CBS News.

“She lit up every room she walked into,” her mom’s friend Jasmine wrote. “She received an award yesterday for honor roll just before the shooting occurred. She was so smart and such a good child.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

