East Texas health experts see uptick in COVID-19 cases in May, but trending down from two years ago

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health CEO George Roberts said cases are trending downwards in comparison to the last two years at this time, but May has seen a higher number of cases than April.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve seen a little bit of an uptick over previous weeks but still in East Texas our spread category is in the middle spread category so that’s good. The hospital numbers are still low. We had as of last Thursday we had 15 East Texans in Tyler  hospitals so that’s still a low number so at this particular point in time, things are looking pretty good.”

As we prepare for summer, Roberts reminds East Texans that July in 2020 and July 2021, we saw an uptick in cases.

So what is the difference between June 2020 and June 2022?

“People number one have gotten vaccinated. I also think it’s a lot of people have actually had COVID so there’s some natural immunity along with the vaccination immunity.”

NET Health is located at 1815 Broadway. Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

