Carthage police arrest man in connection with fatal trailer park shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.

While still working the scene a Panola County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Farm to Market Road 10. When the driver of the suspect’s vehicle saw the patrol unit, the report said the suspect pulled over onto the side of the road and the driver got out putting up his hands.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Johnson. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Panola County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.