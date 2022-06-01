Bullard Lady Panthers eager for swing at softball state championship

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship.

When you’re the face of the Bullard Panthers softball team you know that you’ve got to bring it in Austin.

“We’ve played some tough competition and I think it will absolutely serve us well as we go into the state tournament. I feel like we had a lot of opponents that really challenged us,” said coach Julie Murray. “Obviously, we lost two different playoff games. and I hope that it makes us stronger and better.”

The softball team gathered for a group picture before Thursday’s big game, and shared how the closeness of this team has taken them a long way

“We really just help motivate each other, and really want the best for each other so it helps us be successful,” said player Kaylee Paul.

“I think this season as a team we’ve definitely grown a lot more we have a better team chemistry, for sure. Which has helped us to lead us to more success. And I think that it’ll pay off in the end,” said player Addison Hooker

They’ve won a lot of crucial games here at home at Dobrinski Field thanks to the leadership of Paul and Hooker, two seniors who help make a coach’s job easier

“They’re the easiest people in the world to talk about. cause I love them like they’re my own children,” Murry said. “You know I just can’t say enough good things about them, what they’ve done for this program, their sacrifice, their work ethic, their character.”

Murry praised her team for their comeback in their most recent series against Melissa.

“They’re a great program, great kids in the circle for them, a lot of good hitters in their lineup. So, for sure we feel very proud of that comeback,” she said.

Now the Lady Panthers face Sweeney’s team.

“So, our first challenge is for sure, we wanna win Thursday so we can play Saturday. I think we’re gonna have to play good softball and that’s to be expected at this level. So we’re excited about that challenge,” Murry said.

Now it’s Bullard’s turn to try and find their way into the winner’s circle and they’ll start tomorrow at 4 against Sweeney.

