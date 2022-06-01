Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre

Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way," authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills | AP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to “protect all Texans.”

The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

The special legislative committees would be tasked with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more.

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” reads the letter. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support.”

The full letter is here.

