Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

$300M in SNAP benefits provided for Texans in June

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Tyler neighborhood
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire
Grand River Dam Authority
Tyler man drowns attempting to rescue son in Oklahoma

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview museum incorporates elements of former bank into design
WebXtra: Longview museum incorporates elements of former bank into design
WebXtra: Longview museum incorporates elements of former bank into design
File Graphic
East Texas health experts see uptick in COVID-19 cases in May, but trending down from two years ago
Marshall man arrested after crashing into patrol car
Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road