Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Weekend Killeen shooting leaves two injured, no arrests made

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Killeen that left two injured with no arrests made.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:43 p.m. May 29 to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive to a report of a shots fired disturbance in progress.

Upon officer arrival, a victim was located with a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening and was transported to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by helicopter where he was listed in stable condition.

An additional victim was later identified at Advent Hospital in Killeen who also suffered from a gunshot wound and was treated for the injury. It was reported that a friend had driven him to that hospital He was treated for the injury and discharged a short time later.

Investigators determined the incident to have occurred outside of a residence being leased to host a large party where call history showed this to be the third call for service at this location this year.

The suspect(s) were reported to have fired the shots from a moving vehicle upon departing from the house party.

One of the two victims reported to have been working as security for the event, and gunfire was exchanged.

The case remains under investigation with Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. Criminal Investigations Division

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle
Gov. Abbott with boy scouts, veterans and others who attended the event in Longview's Teague...
Gov. Abbott’s remarks at Longview Memorial Day event include thoughts on Uvalde massacre
Burned playground
Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt
Destiny McAfee
Longview woman arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting death

Latest News

Beckville playground fire
Beckville playground burns down nearly a year after being rebuilt
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Tyler neighborhood
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Tyler dentists
Affordable Dentures & Implants
Grand Jury indicts man accused in Tyler denture facility shooting